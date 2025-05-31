Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

