NN (NNBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter.
NN Trading Down 2.5 %
NN stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. NN has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15.
NN Company Profile
