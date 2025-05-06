NN (NNBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter.

NN stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. NN has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

