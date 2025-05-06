Microchip Technology (MCHP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $962.86 million for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.150 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

