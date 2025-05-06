StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.