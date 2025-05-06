StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
