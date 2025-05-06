Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TTI

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TETRA Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.73 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 233.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 165,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.