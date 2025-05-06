William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Tenable Earnings

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Tenable stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $15,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

