NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NPK International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NPK International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPKI

NPK International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. NPK International has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $683.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.01 million. On average, analysts predict that NPK International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.