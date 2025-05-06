Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:FAR Issued By Clarus Securities

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Foraco International Stock Performance

FAR stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The firm has a market cap of C$129.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Featured Articles

