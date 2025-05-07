Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.