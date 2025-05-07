Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Trading Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

