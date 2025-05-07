WeRide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRD)

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 201% compared to the typical volume of 1,064 call options.

WeRide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33. WeRide has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WeRide will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WeRide

About WeRide

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeRide stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WeRide Inc. ( NASDAQ:WRD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of WeRide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

