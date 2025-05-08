AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Purchases 155,657 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard purchased 155,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,565.70 ($20,693.57).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Gary Bullard bought 350,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,918.11).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,976.60).

AFC Energy Price Performance

AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.42. AFC Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.24 ($0.35).

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy ( LON:AFC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

