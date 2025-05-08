What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for FMC Q2 Earnings?

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. FMC has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

