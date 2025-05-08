What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Reddit Q2 Earnings?

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reddit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reddit’s FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.35.

Reddit Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $271,539,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares in the company, valued at $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,068 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $563,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,075.52. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 in the last 90 days.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

