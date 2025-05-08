Q2 Earnings Estimate for Materion Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 108.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

