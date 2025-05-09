Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.11 ($41.70) and last traded at €38.14 ($42.85). Approximately 272,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.55 ($43.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

