Brogan Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after buying an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

