Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $51,070.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,485.80. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

