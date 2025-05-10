LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 402 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

