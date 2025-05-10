agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

agilon health Trading Down 10.9 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $2.87 on Thursday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,939,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

