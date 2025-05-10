NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,027,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $406,619,000 after buying an additional 271,556 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10,262.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

