Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

