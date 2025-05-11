First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in REX American Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

