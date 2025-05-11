Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $603.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

