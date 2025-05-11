Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,849.20. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.