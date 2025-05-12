Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a positive return on equity of 50.06%. Upland Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.