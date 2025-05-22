HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BHST

Get BioHarvest Sciences alerts:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioHarvest Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHST opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.80. BioHarvest Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHST. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in BioHarvest Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in BioHarvest Sciences by 105.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

