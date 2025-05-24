BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,401,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in BioNTech by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.