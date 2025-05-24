Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IDN. DA Davidson raised shares of Intellicheck from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Up 17.7%
Insider Transactions at Intellicheck
In other news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $3,563.59. The trade was a 90.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intellicheck by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
