Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Veritas upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.89.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

LUG stock opened at C$63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.14. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.48 and a 12-month high of C$67.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,984. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

