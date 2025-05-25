NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.16 and last traded at $130.85. 76,070,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 291,204,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.