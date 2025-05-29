Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.