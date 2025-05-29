Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 90.9%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Stock Up 7.4%

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.80.

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.