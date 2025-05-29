Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance
Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
