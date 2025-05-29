Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

CVE AEP opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.