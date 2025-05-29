JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

JD stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,986,000 after buying an additional 295,900 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

