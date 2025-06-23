Q2 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Issued By Zacks Research

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1%

Five Below stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 4.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 35.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Five Below by 63.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.