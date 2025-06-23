Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of LULU FY2026 Earnings

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report released on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $14.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.96. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.77 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $227.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $806,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 242.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $12,451,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.