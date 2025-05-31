Analysts Issue Forecasts for ELVN Q2 Earnings

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jones Trading dropped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $69,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,590. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,766.40. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock worth $1,643,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

