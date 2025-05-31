Scientech Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scientech Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Scientech Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.