Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of RDY Q3 Earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,418,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,717,000 after buying an additional 7,467,979 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after buying an additional 4,301,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after purchasing an additional 106,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

