Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $7.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.94. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Shares of WTW opened at $316.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $252.22 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

