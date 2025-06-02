Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Q1 Earnings

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$29.92 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$28.73 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. BCE’s payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

