Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.