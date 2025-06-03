Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Position Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Quanterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

