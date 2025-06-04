Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 49,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 581,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Kaixin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

