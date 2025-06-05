Comparing Firstsun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) and Its Competitors

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Firstsun Capital Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07% Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors 15.01% 9.56% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors 1658 9202 7590 331 2.35

Earnings & Valuation

Firstsun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $380.04 million $75.63 million 11.33 Firstsun Capital Bancorp Competitors $148.96 billion $1.81 billion 10.91

Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp. Firstsun Capital Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

