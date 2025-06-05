Analyzing Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) & Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spindle and Remitly Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 0.00 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Remitly Global has a consensus price target of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Spindle.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Remitly Global $1.36 billion 3.12 -$117.84 million ($0.03) -693.00

This table compares Spindle and Remitly Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spindle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remitly Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Remitly Global -2.93% -6.10% -3.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Remitly Global beats Spindle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

