Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 67,567 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

