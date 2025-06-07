Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

