Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 126,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 308,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
